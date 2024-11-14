NLNG Donates Relief Materials to Borno State Flood Committee to Support Victims

The Borno State Flood Relief Disbursement Committee has received a significant donation of food items from the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) company to assist those affected by the recent flood disaster on Wednesday.

The donation included 970 bags of rice, each weighing 50 kilograms, and 3,740 cartons of spaghetti.

Engineer Ba Bukar Gujbawu, Chairman of the committee, received the items on behalf of the Borno State Government and expressed his appreciation to NLNG for their timely support.

He assured the public that these essential items would be distributed fairly and used strictly to aid flood victims in the state, many of whom are facing severe food shortages and displacement.

Dr. Philip Mshelbila, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NLNG, emphasized that the donation was aimed at alleviating the hardships brought on by the devastating floods that occurred on September 10.

Represented at the event by Mr. Philip Yakubu, Head of Government Relations for NLNG, Dr. Mshelbila conveyed a message of solidarity and sympathy to the government and people of Borno.

Mr. Yakubu noted that NLNG’s support goes beyond this donation, as the organization is dedicated to helping the government and various NGOs restore normalcy to the affected communities.

He reiterated that the company stands with the state in this challenging time and hopes to ease the recovery process for flood victims.

As part of their visit, the NLNG delegation toured the flood relief distribution center, where they observed the ongoing relief operations.

The team also paid a visit to the palace of His Royal Highness, the Shehu of Borno, Dr. Abubakar Garbai El-Kanemi, to pay their respects and seek blessings for their humanitarian efforts.

NLNG’s gesture is a testament to the company’s commitment to supporting communities in need, especially during times of crisis, and it highlights the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing disaster relief and recovery across Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...