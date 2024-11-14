ASUU-NAU directs Members to shun Meetings summoned by New VC, Prof Odoh

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Awka, on Wednesday, directed all its members not to attend any meeting convened by the new Vice Chancellor, Ifeanyi Odoh at the institution, insisting that doing so would amount to legitimizing illegality.

The ASUU-NAU Chairperson, Dr Kingsley Ubaorji gave the directive in a chat with newsmen in Awka, Anambra State Capital, who sought to speak with him on the situation at the university.

It was gathered that the new administration had threatened heads of faculties, departments, and centres over any act of insubordination, while the Pro-Chancellor of the University had mandated every member of the University challenging the appointment of the Vice Chancellor in court to withdraw such litigations.

But Ubaorji explains that the directive to the ASUU members was because Odoh did not emerge through the prescribed process for Vice Chancellor selection.

He said attending any meeting convened by Dr. Ifeanyi Odoh would amount to legitimizing illegality.

“We have been informed of a meeting convened today by Dr. Benard Odoh, whose appointment as the Vice Chancellor of our great University is barred by a court order and has been nullified. Do not attend this meeting,” he stated.

According to ASUU, Dr. Odoh’s actions are subversive, and the Union strongly advised against participating in any activities he promotes.

The Union further stated that attending any meeting convened by Odoh would amount to supporting an illegitimate regime and undermine ASUU’s efforts to protect members’ interests and promote academic integrity.

ASUU stated that any person who attended a meeting organized by Odoh would face consequences.

“We expect Dr. Odoh to be civil and decent enough to subordinate himself to legitimate authorities. His appointment stands against a court order and has been declared null and void by the Federal Ministry of Education (FME). He has no authority to the position he claims. He should avoid precipitating a breakdown of law and order in our University.”

“We urge all ASUU members to remain vigilant and informed about any developments related to Dr. Odoh’s activities. If you receive any invitations or information regarding any meeting with him, please disregard them.

“We appreciate your cooperation and commitment to upholding the principles of academic integrity and excellence. Together, we will protect the interests of ASUU members and ensure the institution’s integrity,” it added.