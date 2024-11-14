Anambra Govt expands Free Solution Wi-Fi Deployment, targets enhanced Connectivity

Anambra State Government on Wednesday, announced the expansion of its free Solution Wi-Fi deployment from the initial 3 locations, to a total of 17 locations across parts of the state.

The free, high-speed internet access, which is part of a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model of the Chukwuma Soludo administration, is driven by the Anambra State ICT Agency in collaboration with Pine Heights Systems Limited (PHSWEB).

The initiative was adopted to drive Anambra’s digital revolution, ensuring that technological advancement benefits every resident, in line with the ‘Everything Technology and Technology Everywhere,’ of the present administration.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the State ICT Agency, Angela Nwanodu, who announced the additional deployment, the free Wi-Fi was initially launched as a pilot with three strategic locations—Aroma Junction, Book Foundation, and School Gate Ifite.

Revealing that the Wi-Fi Initiative has rapidly expanded, now connecting 14 additional locations across Anambra, Nwanodu said the growth reflects the administration’s commitment to bridging the digital divide, giving students, businesses, and residents greater access to the online resources essential for learning, development, and economic empowerment.

She explained that through the partnership, the PPP model accelerates digital infrastructure development, empowering Anambra to lead in technology inclusion while optimizing resources and expertise.

She enthused that as Solution Wi-Fi reaches more locations, connectivity is now available to a broader population.

“ Governor Soludo’s administration envisions a state where internet access supports innovation, education, and economic growth, reinforcing the belief that digital inclusion is fundamental for social progress.

“With each new location connected, the Solution Wi-Fi Initiative brings Anambra closer to a fully connected digital ecosystem.

“The state government remains committed to extending this network to even more areas, underscoring Governor Soludo’s vision for a tech-savvy state, that provides equitable access to technology and positions its citizens for success in the digital economy.

“Together, the Anambra State Government and Pine Heights Systems Limited (PHSWEB) are setting the stage for a future where technology fosters growth, learning, and opportunity, making Anambra a beacon of digital transformation in Nigeria,” she concluded.

