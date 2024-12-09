NITDA Alerts Nigerians On Dangerous Banking Malware

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has raised the alarm over a new strain of Grandoreiro malware, a global cyber threat targeting banking information.

According to the agency’s Computer Emergency Readiness and Response Team, this malware infiltrates devices through phishing emails and fake websites, often disguised as legitimate updates or documents.

Once installed, it bypasses security defenses, granting attackers control to steal sensitive banking and personal details.

NITDA warned that this malware could lead to financial fraud and identity theft, urging Nigerians to stay cautious while online.

Recommendations include avoiding unknown email links, using trusted software sources, enabling multifactor authentication, and keeping antivirus tools updated.

Users are also advised to refrain from conducting financial transactions over public Wi-Fi and regularly monitor bank accounts for suspicious activities.