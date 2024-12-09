NDPC Launches Training for 500 Data Protection Officers

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has announced a training program aimed at preparing 500 data protection officers (DPOs) for the growing digital landscape.

The initiative is part of the NDPC’s effort to build a strong workforce skilled in data privacy and protection.

The programme aligns with the 2023-2027 Nigeria Data Protection Strategic Roadmap, which focuses on human capital development and supports the federal government’s plans to create millions of jobs in the digital economy.

Registration is currently open, with limited slots available for interested applicants.

In September, the NDPC partnered with the ministry of youth development to train 5,000 young Nigerians on data protection, demonstrating the government’s commitment to strengthening the nation’s digital infrastructure and privacy standards.

Candidates can apply for the new training through the NDPC’s official registration platform.

