NiMet Trains SERVICOM Desk Officers in Nasarawa to Improve Public Service Delivery

In a bid to enhance public service delivery and promote customer-focused operations, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) recently organized a two-day capacity-building workshop for its SERVICOM Desk Officers.

The event, held in Keffi, brought together officers from NiMet offices across the country to strengthen their roles in advancing the Federal Government’s SERVICOM initiative.

Speaking on behalf of NiMet’s Director-General, Professor Charles Anosike, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mrs. Funke Adebayo Arowojobe, underscored the importance of the workshop in aligning the agency’s service delivery with national standards.

According to her, the training aimed to provide officers with practical tools and knowledge needed to drive excellence in their daily responsibilities.

Participants were trained on key aspects of public service, including the fundamentals of SERVICOM, the significance of service charters, and strategies for efficient service delivery. The sessions were tailored to reinforce NiMet’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsiveness in dealing with the public.

Mrs. Arowojobe urged attendees to translate the lessons learned into tangible improvements at their respective offices, noting that SERVICOM Desk Officers are pivotal in building and maintaining public trust.

She reaffirmed NiMet’s dedication to upholding the principles of service excellence as part of its broader strategic goals.

The workshop is part of ongoing efforts by NiMet to strengthen institutional capacity and improve the overall experience of service users nationwide.