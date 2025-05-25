Another Approach to Peace as Eid Approaches

Although we want peace worldwide, but the war in Palestine is out of hand beyond unprecedented food blockage and a war that should have been easiest to end. I honestly believe there are multiple guilty parties in that war and all must repent, not just the most guilty party. Although actions are what even the mentally blind can see, both words and mindset matter, and both should be purified towards a perfect conscience to the best of our ability. Hamas+, Israel, the u.s, the Arab world, and the rest of the world are all varyingly guilty and how should each repent?

I am appealing to all of you under God, but also appealing to God to act and bring peace by any means necessary. Whereas past actions matter, the way forward matters more and should be the leaning of any honest person, beyond writers. Like my previous articles, I am of the opinion that reasonable demands are the foundations of peace, then you build upon it with great ways (systems) that benefit the ruled with conscience.

Hamas wrongs: Again, writing all the wrongs of Hamas will be a waste of time. I do not think that Hamas understand the importance of measurable reaction, or truly love their ordinary people, but only their fellow Hamas elite? Hamas must listen to the Lord through conscience and the conscientious folks beyond race and religion.

Hamas needed Repentance: 1. Free the hostages and try only the ones you can charge with a crime, through a third party… 2. Make reasonable demands and listen to others, not just expect aid from others. 3. Never lie or choose cruelty, because you can put your outside supporters suffer varyingly, making it harder to get supporters even from humans.

Arab World Wrongs: lack of listening to the Lord of conscience is the biggest wrong. Refusing to listen to the best of humankind, including how to interpret the Quhr- aahn means you are still arrogant, want to impose your limited understanding of the Quhr-aahn and failing through ch. 103 even with fellow Muslims? Lack of listening to even your opponents or ‘enemies’ called ‘Israel’ is the least wrong, but still a grave wrong if you understand ch.103 means Jews and every human deserve some amount of reasoning with and listening. Whereas the demand and fears of Israel are vividly expressed, the Arab world failed to communicate their demands, fears, and assurances towards lasting peace.

Arab world needed repentance: Talk to Hamas in very plain language. They started as a political party, wrongly refused elections, and must never think they have the right to be indifferent to those who put them in power. Holding tens or hundreds of hostages to free captured Hamas+ members cannot be worth thousands of innocent lives who put you in power or opposed you. A ruling group that seems to care about only its members or elite members is a questionable group. So the Arab+ world must demand release of all hostages; have a free and fair election under international monitoring; and have an international force for a few years in Gaza while re-educating for peaceful co-existence to occur. If Hamas agrees, fine; if they resist, then an international force should do it with or without Israel.

Israel Wrongs: Again, the wrongs are many to discuss, so we must limit them. Although I totally agree that the hostages must be freed if I were president, how you react as a person, group, or state is still a choice that must be judged. The heartless killings and food blockage are not defendable. So you have one reasonable demand: freeing the hostages, but are you holding hostages or doing worse than holding hostages to even children? You are making an unreasonable demand to totally dismantle Hamas as a political party and armed group? Their right to exist as a political party is undeniable, but I think many Palestinians or Gazans will not choose Hamas now. People make mistakes beyond voting and that is why suspending or corrupting elections is among where I support coup…

Israel needed Repentance: Like you accept help from the u.s, seek and accept an international force to deliver food aid. Similarly, seek and accept an international force that will control or co-control Gaza for a few years. Accept a reasonable state of Palestine and stop more land seizing or occupying.

U.s and World Wrongs: We should never take sides during conflicts, except conscience as our ally and side. Although Hamas took it to a worse level, the elite hardly care about the public and it is posing terrible dangers to the world. It often saddens me when God shows me how easy it is to help all of humankind, but our terrible leaders, who we often choose or allow bad choices are like obstacles; which sadly make us micro guilty-victims.

World Needed Repentance: The very things I propose for the Arab+ world as primary responsibility is a secondary responsibility of the world. So I do not need to repeat myself. The honest reality is people are still too connected through race, faith, etc. So an Arab elite voicing these facts would have likely resonated more beyond Hamas. I happen to have a ‘Muslim’ background, but I largely identify conscience as my religion or choice influencer, so if I was a foreign affairs minister or in their team, they may listen more as ‘Muslim’. However, if I speak as an ordinary person, as human, ch.103 gives me the right and responsibility to speak-up and listen, then will you listen?

Well the title reads: ‘As Eid approaches’, but everything above is ‘secular’ leaning, so what Eid means in the article and to me? Very different to the average Muslims. The festival is largely symbolic with sacrifice, but our understanding of sacrifice varies before Abraham, Jesus, Muhammed, (pbut) etc were born. All sacrifices are not equal and sacrificing other humans or animals cannot be close to freeing the oppressed or (free a neck as sample) . I will reserve the most controversial aspects in my usual ‘optional notes’, to avoid censorship among others. However, I am asking what sacrifices are each party willing to do for peace regardless if the other parties sacrifice? I think ‘sacrificing’ the release of hostages may bring peace and mean more to the Lord of conscience and the conscientious folks than ‘sacrificing’ animals.

From our questionable president Jawara, Jammeh, and Barrow of our tiny Gambia, every Eid, our president releases ‘guilty’ and innocent folks from prison as pardons or good gestures. Coincidentally, the Gambia is the chair of the OIC, so if our president or any peace-loving person agrees with even 50% of my writing, then forward it to all world leaders and Hamas. They may think or can be pressured to act. You do not have to wait until Eid day, but announce: as Eid Approaches, we hereby sacrifice and release all hostages and hope you release every uncharged Palestinian+ to come pray Eid with us… It will certainly help you more than it can harm you. It will reduce the rallying cry ‘all hostages’ should be freed and help earn us support for lasting peace. May God bless me and every loving spirit a lot more. May God bless Showlove Trinity: Let’s learn, let’s work, let’s have fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer.

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn.