NiMet Predicts Dust Haze, Rain, and Flood Risks Nationwide from Monday to Wednesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast different weather conditions, including dust haze and rainfall, across various parts of the country between Monday and Wednesday.

The agency advised residents to stay alert and take necessary precautions.

In its weather outlook released on Sunday, NiMet predicted slight dust haze with good visibility over Borno, Zamfara, Northern Kaduna, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, and Katsina on Monday.

It added that isolated thunderstorms and light rain could occur in parts of Taraba and Adamawa during the afternoon or evening.

For the central region, NiMet said there would be sunny skies with patches of clouds, with chances of isolated thunderstorms and light rain later in the day over the FCT, Nasarawa, and Kogi.

The southern region is expected to be cloudy in the morning, followed by isolated thunderstorms and light rain in parts of Cross River, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom. Later in the afternoon and evening, moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are likely in Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Ondo, Osun, Lagos, Ekiti, Ogun, Edo, Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom.

On Tuesday, the northern region will continue to experience slight dust haze, while Taraba and Adamawa may see isolated thunderstorms and light rain.

The central region will have sunny skies with intermittent clouds, with early morning thunderstorms in Benue and moderate rain later in FCT, Nasarawa, and Kogi.

The southern states will remain cloudy, with moderate rainfall expected in Rivers, Cross River, Ebonyi, and Akwa Ibom in the morning, increasing in intensity as the day progresses.

NiMet also warned of possible flooding in parts of Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and Cross River States, urging local authorities to activate emergency response plans where needed.

By Wednesday, NiMet expects sunny skies across the northern region, with isolated thunderstorms and light rain later in the day, especially in parts of Taraba.

The central region will also have sunny skies with patches of clouds, while isolated thunderstorms and light rain are expected over Kogi and the FCT.

In the southern region, cloudy conditions will give way to thunderstorms and moderate rains later in the afternoon and evening across Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, Delta, and Akwa Ibom.

The agency warned that flash floods remain a high risk in some areas and advised motorists to drive carefully during rainfall. People with asthma or other respiratory issues were also advised to limit outdoor activities due to dust particles in the northern atmosphere.

NiMet further urged airline operators to get airport-specific weather reports for flight planning and encouraged the public to stay updated through its website and official communication channels.