spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 3, 2025 - 11:54 AM

NiMet Forecasts Thunderstorms Across Parts of Nigeria Friday

Environment
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

NiMet Forecasts Thunderstorms Across Parts of Nigeria on Friday
NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and moderate rainfall across several parts of the country on Friday, October 3, 2025.

According to the agency’s daily weather outlook, northern states will generally experience sunny skies with patches of clouds in the morning. However, isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected later in the day, particularly in parts of Taraba and Kaduna States.

In the central region, a cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine is anticipated in the morning, with Plateau State likely to see isolated thunderstorms and rainfall. By afternoon and evening, thunderstorms and moderate rains are forecast over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa, and Kogi States.

Southern states are expected to see light rainfall in Cross River during the morning hours, while afternoon and evening conditions could bring isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains across Ekiti, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and Rivers States.

NiMet advised residents to take precautions against possible disruptions caused by thunderstorms. Motorists were urged to drive cautiously due to reduced visibility and slippery roads, while people in flood-prone areas were warned to remain alert. The agency also called on emergency services and local authorities to be on standby.

Previous article
NSUK Deepens Erasmus+ Ties with Poland’s Zielona Gora Varsity
Next article
Water Resources Ministry, Reps Committee to Boost Flood Management
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Water Resources Ministry, Reps Committee to Boost Flood Management

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
The Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation has...

NSUK Deepens Erasmus+ Ties with Poland’s Zielona Gora Varsity

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), is expanding its international...

Nigerian Father Deported from US Left Stranded in Togo After Ghana Transfer

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
A Nigerian father deported from the United States has...

Taylor Swift Breaks Spotify Record With The Life of a Showgirl Album

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
Taylor Swift has released her twelfth studio album, The Life...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Water Resources Ministry, Reps Committee to Boost Flood Management

Environment 0
The Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation has...

NSUK Deepens Erasmus+ Ties with Poland’s Zielona Gora Varsity

Education 0
Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), is expanding its international...

Nigerian Father Deported from US Left Stranded in Togo After Ghana Transfer

Africa 0
A Nigerian father deported from the United States has...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x