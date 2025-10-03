NiMet Forecasts Thunderstorms Across Parts of Nigeria Friday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and moderate rainfall across several parts of the country on Friday, October 3, 2025.

According to the agency’s daily weather outlook, northern states will generally experience sunny skies with patches of clouds in the morning. However, isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected later in the day, particularly in parts of Taraba and Kaduna States.

In the central region, a cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine is anticipated in the morning, with Plateau State likely to see isolated thunderstorms and rainfall. By afternoon and evening, thunderstorms and moderate rains are forecast over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa, and Kogi States.

Southern states are expected to see light rainfall in Cross River during the morning hours, while afternoon and evening conditions could bring isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains across Ekiti, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and Rivers States.

NiMet advised residents to take precautions against possible disruptions caused by thunderstorms. Motorists were urged to drive cautiously due to reduced visibility and slippery roads, while people in flood-prone areas were warned to remain alert. The agency also called on emergency services and local authorities to be on standby.