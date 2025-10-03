NSUK Deepens Erasmus+ Ties with Poland’s Zielona Gora Varsity

Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), is expanding its international collaboration with Zielona Gora University (ZGU) in Poland, following new agreements reached during the inauguration of ZGU’s academic session this week.

The partnership, anchored on the Erasmus+ programme, has already enabled the mobility of four NSUK staff and six students to Poland in less than a year. With the latest agreements, the number of beneficiaries is expected to grow, creating wider access to academic exchange, research opportunities, and joint institutional projects.

As part of the collaboration, two NSUK students have now been formally inaugurated into ZGU’s new academic year, further cementing the link between both institutions. The cooperation also includes opportunities for international faculty exchange and expanded grant pathways.

Laboratory facilities at ZGU’s Institute of Environmental Engineering were also opened to NSUK representatives during the visit, highlighting areas where future joint research may take place.

University officials described the Erasmus+ collaboration as a step toward deepening internationalization and strengthening NSUK’s capacity to engage in global academic networks.