Water Resources Ministry, Reps Committee to Boost Flood Management

The Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation has pledged closer collaboration with the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Flood Management and Response to address recurring flooding challenges across the country.

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Utsev, made the commitment on Thursday, October 2, 2025, in Abuja during a working visit by the committee to the ministry.

Utsev described the partnership as crucial for effective flood control, noting that the ministry had invested significantly in dams and irrigation projects across the six geopolitical zones.

He highlighted the Kashimbila Multipurpose Dam in Taraba State as one of the flagship projects, designed to provide irrigation water and power supply while serving flood control purposes.

He also listed other projects at different stages of completion, including Mangu Dam in Plateau State, Adada Dam in Enugu State, and Alau Dam in Borno State. According to him, the design for a buffer dam at Dasin Hausa in Adamawa State has been finalized.

“The Dasin Hausa Dam, when constructed, will contain excess water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon, which often causes flooding downstream of the River Benue,” Utsev explained.

The minister expressed optimism that stronger collaboration with the National Assembly and development partners would contribute to building a resilient water sector that can withstand future challenges.

He further assured the committee of his ministry’s commitment to completing priority dam and irrigation projects, protecting communities from flood risks, and expanding irrigated lands to support food security and energy needs.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee, Mr. Midala Balama, said the visit was aimed at fostering dialogue with the ministry, strengthening collaboration, and exploring new strategies for flood mitigation and response.