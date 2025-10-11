spot_img
NiMet DG, Prof. Charles Anosike, Honoured at Nigeria GovTech Public Service Awards 2025

News
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Professor Charles Anosike, has been honoured at the Nigeria GovTech Public Service Awards 2025, organized by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) under The Presidency.

NiMet clinched the prestigious “Best Federal MDA in Open Data Excellence” award in recognition of its remarkable strides in data transparency, innovation, and digital transformation within Nigeria’s public service. The award highlights the agency’s commitment to providing timely, accurate, and actionable meteorological data for effective climate mitigation, weather forecasting, and early warning systems that safeguard lives and livelihoods.

In addition to NiMet’s institutional recognition, Prof. Charles Anosike received the Distinguished GovTech Trailblazer’s Award, acknowledging his visionary leadership and exceptional contribution to advancing GovTech initiatives in Nigeria. His efforts have significantly promoted digital governance, aligning NiMet’s operations with the Federal Government’s digital transformation agenda.

The double recognition reinforces NiMet’s position as a leader in digital innovation, setting new standards for transparency, excellence, and impact in public sector service delivery. Under Prof. Anosike’s leadership, the agency has continuously enhanced its digital infrastructure and open data systems to support national planning, environmental monitoring, and disaster risk reduction.

The Nigeria GovTech Conference and Awards, a flagship initiative of the BPSR, serves as a platform to catalyze digital transformation across Nigeria’s public sector. It brings together government agencies, private sector innovators, technologists, policymakers, and civil society leaders to celebrate outstanding achievements in technology-driven governance. The event also seeks to encourage public institutions to adopt efficient, transparent, and citizen-centred service delivery models.

Among the other distinguished award recipients were His Excellency Malam Umar A. Namadi, Executive Governor of Jigawa State, and His Excellency Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Executive Governor of Adamawa State, among others.

Prof. Anosike’s recognition at the 2025 Nigeria GovTech Awards underscores NiMet’s unwavering commitment to leveraging innovation and digital tools to strengthen meteorological services, enhance resilience to climate change, and position Nigeria as a model for smart, data-driven public service on the African continent.

NiMet, AIM for Scale Partner to Boost AI-Driven Weather Services for Nigerian Farmers
FRSC Confirms 10 Dead, 11 Injured in Fatal Accident on Lokoja–Obajana Road
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
