October 11, 2025 - 4:25 PM

FRSC Confirms 10 Dead, 11 Injured in Fatal Accident on Lokoja–Obajana Road

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that 10 people died and 11 others were injured in a fatal road accident that occurred on Friday night, October 10, 2025, along the Lokoja–Obajana road, near Apamaru.

 

According to a statement on Saturday by the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, preliminary investigations revealed that the crash was caused by speeding and wrongful overtaking, which led the driver to lose control of the vehicle during the night journey.

 

Mohammed expressed sadness over the tragic incident and urged passengers to stay alert and report any reckless drivers to the authorities.

 

He noted that excessive speeding, night travel, and dangerous overtaking remain major causes of fatal road crashes in the country.

 

The Corps Marshal also warned commercial drivers to strictly follow traffic regulations, adding that the FRSC will increase enforcement against overloading and continue its campaign to discourage night travel on major highways across Nigeria.

NiMet DG, Prof. Charles Anosike, Honoured at Nigeria GovTech Public Service Awards 2025
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
