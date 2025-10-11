NiMet, AIM for Scale Partner to Boost AI-Driven Weather Services for Nigerian Farmers

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Agricultural Innovation Mechanism for Scale (AIM for Scale) are set to deepen collaboration on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced weather forecasting systems to enhance agricultural productivity and resilience among Nigerian farmers.

A delegation from AIM for Scale, led by Imara Salas, Director of the AIM for Scale Secretariat, and Mohammad Farrae, Scientific Director, paid a courtesy visit to the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NiMet, Professor Charles Anosike, at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja. The meeting focused on exploring joint strategies for scaling up weather services, mobilising investment, and developing innovative solutions tailored to the needs of farmers across the country.

AIM for Scale is a global consortium dedicated to promoting agricultural innovation and scaling up weather and climate services for smallholder farmers. The consortium includes leading international organisations such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Asian Development Bank (ADB), Inter-American Development Bank, World Bank, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), NASA, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Community Jameel, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), University of Chicago’s Human-Centered Weather Forecasts and AI for Climate (AICE) initiatives, World Meteorological Organization (WMO), and the United Nations Systematic Observations Financing Facility (SOFF).

Speaking during the visit, Imara Salas expressed appreciation to Professor Anosike and the NiMet management for their hospitality and openness to partnership. She explained that AIM for Scale develops AI-powered weather forecasting tools and investment strategies that enable scalable, cost-effective innovations to reach millions of farmers.

“AIM for Scale uses a vertical fund-style approach within the food systems space, focusing on creating tailored innovation packages that can be scaled through strategic partnerships. NiMet’s leadership and technical expertise make it a critical partner for delivering weather-based solutions that strengthen food security and climate resilience,” Salas stated.

In his remarks, Professor Anosike welcomed the AIM for Scale delegation and commended the consortium for selecting Nigeria as one of the first African pilot countries for the initiative. He also thanked AIM for Scale for inviting NiMet to the recent training on AI weather in Abu Dhabi.

He reaffirmed NiMet’s readiness to collaborate on the project, noting that the agency has developed significant technical capacity to meet the increasing demand for accurate and timely weather and climate information, especially among smallholder farmers.

“AI-powered weather systems will revolutionise how we deliver information to farmers and other stakeholders. By integrating advanced algorithms, we can improve the accuracy and speed of forecasts, helping farmers plan better, reduce risks, and increase yields,” Anosike said.

The NiMet DG highlighted ongoing challenges such as the limited number of in-situ weather stations and the need to expand radar coverage nationwide. He added that the proposed collaboration would help bridge these gaps, improve operational capacity, and ensure wider access to reliable weather data.

Following the meeting, the AIM for Scale team toured NiMet’s main weather forecasting facility, where they were shown the agency’s technological infrastructure and operational systems. The tour provided a firsthand view of NiMet’s capabilities and potential areas for enhancement under the proposed partnership.

Both parties agreed to formalise their collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will focus on joint research initiatives, innovation scaling, and the long-term sustainability of AI-driven weather services in Nigeria.

The partnership is expected to significantly improve the quality, accessibility, and impact of weather information for millions of farmers, strengthening Nigeria’s agricultural sector and contributing to national food security and climate adaptation efforts.