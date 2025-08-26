NiMet DG Advocates Climate-Smart PPPs to Strengthen Agribusiness

The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), and Permanent Representative of Nigeria with the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), Professor Charles Anosike, has called for stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors to enhance climate information services for agribusiness in Nigeria.

Speaking during the Best Practice Workshop on Public-Private Partnership for Climate Information Services and Validation of the Climate-Smart Agribusiness Partnership for Resilience (CSAPR) Programme in Abuja, Prof. Anosike commended the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security for convening the event.

“Climate-smart Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) are critical in this era of climate change,” Prof. Anosike said.

“They enable the integration of climate-related risks into agro-infrastructure development by embedding climate data and adaptation and mitigation measures into project design to ensure long-term stability.”

He expressed appreciation to IFAD’s Country Director, Mrs. Dede Ekoue, for her commitment to sustaining NiMet’s collaboration with IFAD through initiatives such as the LIFE-ND, VCDP, and SAPZ projects.

Highlighting NiMet’s strides in advancing climate services, Prof. Anosike showcased the recent launch of the Enhancing National Climate Services (ENACTS) Maproom, a digital platform designed to improve access to climate information.

The tool provides real-time weather forecasts, historical climate data, and tailored advisories to support farmers in making informed decisions on planting and harvesting.

“I encourage you all to explore the NiMet Maproom via the NiMet website and share your valuable feedback,” he urged participants, noting that the platform aims to improve agricultural productivity and resilience in the face of climate risks.

Underscoring the workshop’s goal, Prof. Anosike added, “NiMet is actively engaging with private sector practitioners across the Climate Information Services value chain to establish sustainable Digital Climate Advisory Services (DCAS) for smallholder farmers in Nigeria. These efforts will deliver timely and accurate information, enabling them to make informed decisions that boost crop yields, protect livelihoods, and strengthen resilience.”

In her remarks, Mrs. Ekoue praised NiMet’s exemplary leadership in generating and disseminating critical climate data.

“NiMet has been at the forefront of safeguarding livelihoods and strengthening national resilience,” she said.

“Its role in linking science, policy, and practice is indispensable. Going forward, deeper partnerships with the private sector and development actors will ensure that climate information is not only generated but also translated into accessible, affordable, and actionable services for millions of smallholder farmers.”

The workshop brought together stakeholders from government, the private sector, and development organizations to develop a shared understanding of best practices for integrating climate information services into agribusiness, ensuring that Nigeria’s farming communities are better equipped to adapt to the growing challenges of climate change.