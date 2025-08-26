Don’t Wait for Govt- Groups Urge Affluent Anambra Riverine Communities on Flood Action

Wealthy individuals from the Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State have been advised to refrain from depending totally on the government, but to channel part of their wealth into reducing and managing the risks posed by perennial flooding in the area.

The Executive Director of Justice Development and Peace Caritas (JDPC) Onitsha, Rev. Fr. Edwin Udoye, made the call during the validation of the Community Emergency Management Committee (CEMC) handbook developed for flood-prone communities in Ogbaru.

The handbook is part of the Flood Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Project being implemented by JDPC Onitsha, with funding support from Catholic Relief Services (CRS), across twelve flood-affected communities in the council area.

Fr. Udoye said sustaining the gains of the intervention required wealthy indigenes to complement the organization’s efforts by supporting the vulnerable in their communities.

“Under this project, we have renovated schools and health centres, distributed non-food items to the most vulnerable, and are preparing to give unconditional cash transfers. Some residents have even confessed that JDPC Onitsha is the government they know at the grassroots.

“But for sustainability, affluent members of these communities must take ownership. They must help their people cope better with the impact of perennial flooding,” he said.

Fr. Udoye pointed to examples from other communities in Anambra where wealthy individuals have invested heavily in development, citing his hometown of Ozubulu where many churches were built by individuals, and Neni and the Adazi communities in Anaocha Local Government Area, where citizens contributed to road and infrastructure projects.

“Those of you here today, I urge you to go back and challenge the rich men and women in your communities to come to the aid of the poor and helpless. You don’t wait for the government to do everything because the government alone cannot provide all you need.

“Good enough, the present administration in Anambra is promoting government-community partnership. We want to see Ogbaru’s wealthy sons and daughters key into this for the overall development of their communities,” he added.

The JDPC Executive Director also appealed to the government not to appropriate projects executed by NGOs and individuals, stressing that doing so discourages benefactors.

“I beseech the government not to claim the credit for schools and health centres renovated under this project.

Rather, they should give us funds to do more because JDPC is accountable, reliable, and transparent. Through us, they can get true value for their investments,” he said.

With flooding continuing to displace thousands annually in Ogbaru, JDPC believes only a combination of government, community, and individual efforts can build resilience and secure a safer future for residents.