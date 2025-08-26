spot_img
UBEC, SUBEBs Meet in Lagos to Strengthen Quality Basic Education

Education
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

UBEC, SUBEBs Meet in Lagos to Strengthen Quality Basic Education
UBEC logo

The 27th Quarterly Meeting of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) with State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs) is underway in Lagos, focusing on strategies to improve the quality of basic education across Nigeria.

The meeting, themed “Bridging the Gap between Planning and Performance towards Achieving Quality Basic Education,” brings together SUBEB chairmen from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory to review progress, share experiences, and address pressing challenges in the sector.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, underscored the critical role of education in shaping Nigeria’s future. He urged stakeholders to develop sustainable strategies to bring more children into classrooms and ensure they receive quality education.

“Education remains the foundation of national development,” the governor said. “We must continue to innovate and implement policies that will improve access, enhance learning outcomes, and prepare our children for the challenges of the future.”

UBEC Executive Secretary, Aisha Garba, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to aligning its programmes with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. She commended Lagos State for setting a strong example in policy implementation, teacher welfare, and educational innovation.

“Lagos has shown what is possible when policy is matched with effective implementation and commitment,” Garba said. “We look forward to replicating such successes in other states to ensure that every Nigerian child benefits from quality basic education.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also emphasized the importance of teacher development, urging educators to embrace continuous training and professional development to remain effective in the fast-changing learning environment.

The quarterly meeting serves as a platform for stakeholders to evaluate progress in implementing the Universal Basic Education programme and to develop actionable strategies to strengthen planning, execution, and performance across states.

