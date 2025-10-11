FG Launches National Smart Learning Initiative to Digitalize Public Schools Nationwide

The Federal Government has officially launched the National Smart Learning Initiative (NSLI), a landmark programme designed to digitalize teaching and learning across public schools in Nigeria. The initiative, which aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, seeks to transform the nation’s education system through inclusive, technology-driven innovation.

Spearheaded by the Federal Ministry of Education through the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), the Smart Learning Initiative aims to equip schools nationwide with Interactive Smart Boards and other digital learning tools. The programme also prioritizes expanding broadband connectivity, strengthening digital literacy, and providing extensive teacher training to ensure effective integration of ICT into classroom instruction.

In addition to the Smart Learning Initiative, the Ministry is implementing several complementary projects such as the National Education Data Initiative (NEDI), the National Education Research and Development (NERD) programme, and a 40 million dollar ICT-Development (ICT-Dev) partnership with the French Development Agency (AFD). These efforts are targeted at enhancing ICT infrastructure, modernizing the learning environment, and fostering equitable access to digital education across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

According to the Ministry, the initiative represents a bold step toward bridging the technological divide in education and preparing young Nigerians for success in the emerging digital economy.

The Smart Learning Initiative marks a new era in Nigerian education, one that empowers teachers, inspires students, and ensures every learner is equipped with 21st-century skills, the Ministry said in a statement.

Education experts have hailed the move as a critical step toward achieving Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4), which emphasizes quality and inclusive education for all. By integrating smart technology into the public school system, the Federal Government aims to reposition education as a driver of national development and innovation.