Nigeria’s Richest Woman, Folorunso Alakija, Reportedly Loses Eyesight After Health Crisis

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. Nigerian billionaire and philanthropist Folorunso Alakija, 73, has reportedly lost her sight following a health crisis triggered by a near-air mishap. Traveling with her husband, Modupe Alakija, the incident caused a spike in her blood pressure, ultimately leading to blindness. Rather than seeking extensive medical treatment, Alakija turned to faith, expanding her religious ministry, the Rose of Sharon Glorious Ministry International, which she founded in 2004. A central figure in Nigeria’s oil industry, she owns a significant stake in Famfa Oil’s OML 127, one of the country’s most lucrative offshore oil blocks. Her wealth extends to luxury assets, including private jets tracked flying from Lagos to London in February 2025. Alakija’s rise from fashion entrepreneur to oil magnate is linked to her close ties with Maryam Babangida, wife of former military ruler General Ibrahim Babangida. She secured an oil prospecting license in 1993, which became highly profitable. Despite government efforts to reclaim it, she won a Supreme Court ruling in 2008, securing her 60% ownership.

2. APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje revealed at the party’s NEC meeting in Abuja that he inherited ₦8.98 billion in legal liabilities from election-related cases. Attended by President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and key stakeholders, the meeting also saw Ganduje request land for a new party secretariat and introduce a grassroots-focused campaign strategy. Ganduje emphasized APC’s focus on regaining power in Anambra and Osun while continuing reconciliation efforts. The NEC voted for confidence in Tinubu, Ganduje, and the party’s NWC, recognizing Tinubu’s economic reforms. Several APC governors, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and House Speaker Abbas Tajudeen attended the meeting, while former President Muhammadu Buhari and ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo were absent. Ganduje was appointed chairman on August 3, 2023, after Abdullahi Adamu’s resignation.

3. The Lagos State House of Assembly has called for the immediate release of three of its staff members who were arrested by security operatives. The arrests stem from an incident two weeks ago when DSS operatives stormed the House following an invitation. Among those detained is a female staff member, allegedly being persecuted for carrying out her lawful duties. At a press briefing on Tuesday, Babatunde Ogunlana, Chairman of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (Lagos chapter), urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and other relevant authorities to intervene. According to Ogunlana, the detained staff—Adetu Adekunle and Adetola Oluwatosin—were intercepted and taken away last Friday near the 7UP area of Lagos while returning from work. He condemned their detention and trial, emphasizing that they had only been performing their official duties when they prevented armed operatives from entering the Assembly chambers.

4. Nigerian edtech startup Edukoya has officially shut down four years after raising $3.5 million in Africa’s most significant pre-seed funding round in 2021. The company cited market readiness issues, limited device access, poor connectivity, and low disposable income as obstacles to scaling its synchronous learning model. Despite exploring mergers, acquisitions, and business pivots, Edukoya concluded it was ahead and opted to return capital to investors rather than struggle in an unfavorable market. Founded by Honey Ogundeyi, Edukoya aimed to transform K-12 online learning in Africa. Inspired by her personal experiences in Nigeria’s education system, Ogundeyi sought to address long-standing challenges in student learning. Before shutting down, Edukoya impacted over 80,000 students, answered 15 million+ questions, and conducted thousands of live classes, integrating AI to enhance understanding.

5. The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has announced that engineering work on Nigeria’s first Made-in-Nigeria helicopter is almost complete, with the first test flight expected soon. Speaking at a Focus Group Engagement in Kaduna, Engr. Kareem Aduagba, Project Manager at NASENI’s Aeronautics and Air Vehicle Development Institute, revealed that the agency is working on manned helicopters and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) using a combination of locally developed and imported components. The event, attended by inventors, manufacturers, and policymakers, aimed to promote local innovation and industrial growth. Engr. Abdulfatai Ambali of NASENI’s Hydraulic Equipment Development Institute said the agency’s new leadership focuses on commercialization, collaboration, and technological self-reliance.

6. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has admitted that his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) mistakenly canceled an Ebola prevention grant under USAID, ensuring the error was quickly fixed. Speaking at President Donald Trump’s first cabinet meeting, Musk emphasized that while DOGE is not perfect, it aims to cut $4 billion daily to achieve a $1 trillion deficit reduction by FY 2026. Musk’s remarks come amid backlash over DOGE’s $723 million foreign aid cuts, which included $21 million for India and $29 million for Bangladesh. Trump has linked the funding issue to alleged election interference by Joe Biden’s administration, sparking political tensions in India. Following Trump’s return to office, USAID—founded in 1961 with an annual budget of $40 billion—faces a near-total funding freeze, with DOGE considering shutting it down entirely.