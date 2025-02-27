Copa Del Rey: Madrid Edge Closer to Final with Narrow Victory Over Real Sociedad

Los Blancos are a step closer to reaching the final of the Copa Del Rey following a narrow win over Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena in San Sebastián.

Endrick’s only goal in the first half separated the two teams, setting up a tense second leg. Real Sociedad had 52% ball possession, slightly edging Real Madrid’s 48%. Madrid registered 14 goal attempts, while the home team managed 11.

Both teams now turn their focus to the second leg, with the winner potentially facing either Barcelona or Atlético Madrid. There’s also a possibility of another El Clásico showdown in the final of the Copa Del Rey.