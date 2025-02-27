Nigeria Moves to End Generator Use, Improve Power Supply

The Federal Government has outlined plans to improve electricity generation and gradually phase out the use of generators in homes and offices.

This move is part of a broader effort to address Nigeria’s electricity challenges and reduce reliance on self-generated power.

Today in Abuja, the government will introduce the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) for the power sector.

This plan aims to provide a long-term strategy for achieving stable and affordable electricity across the country. It is being developed with support from the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, as well as the UK Nigeria Infrastructure Advisory Facility.

The IRP is expected to serve as a roadmap for electricity expansion, ensuring that power generation aligns with Nigeria’s energy transition goals.

It will also focus on making electricity more accessible and cost-effective for all citizens.

During the event, stakeholders from the private sector will discuss potential investment opportunities in the power sector.

The government hopes that increased private sector involvement will speed up the implementation of the National Integrated Electricity Policy and other related initiatives.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, will deliver a keynote address on Nigeria’s energy future.

Government officials, industry experts, and other key players in the power sector will also be present to discuss the way forward.

Nigeria continues to struggle with electricity shortages, with the national grid frequently collapsing and many businesses and institutions resorting to self-generation.

Despite efforts in 2024 to increase power generation to 6,000 megawatts, the country still faces setbacks due to vandalism of critical infrastructure.