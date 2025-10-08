FERMA Launches ‘Operation Safeguard the Roads’ to Curb Accidents in Kogi

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has launched a special intervention programme called Operation Safeguard the Roads to reduce road accidents and improve safety in Kogi State.

The initiative was inaugurated on Tuesday at Ochadamu, along the Itobe–Anyigba Road, by the FERMA Engineer in Kogi, Muktar Abdulrahim.

He said the programme aims to make federal roads safer and more efficient for motorists while creating job opportunities for youths living along major road corridors.

According to Abdulrahim, the project will also discourage acts of vandalism and misuse of roads, such as dumping refuse in drains, cutting across roads without authorisation, and stealing road facilities like bridge rails and signposts.

He explained that the initiative will improve road safety, reduce travel time and costs, and create a sense of ownership among host communities.

The plan also includes vegetation control to enhance visibility, clearing of drains to prevent flooding, and minor road repairs such as patching potholes and fixing collapsed sections.

Abdulrahim added that residents along major roads will receive training on road maintenance.

He thanked FERMA’s Managing Director, Chukwu Emeka Agbasi, for introducing the programme.

Also speaking, FERMA’s North-Central Zonal Director, Awodun Daniel, said the initiative would make roads safer, especially as the festive season approaches.