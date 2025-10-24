spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 24, 2025 - 3:47 PM

Nigeria’s Oil Revenue Falls to N3.9 Trillion in Q4 2024 Despite Boost in Non-Oil Earnings

Business
— By: Ken Ibenne

Nigeria’s Oil Revenue Falls to N3.9 Trillion in Q4 2024 Despite Boost in Non-Oil Earnings
Crude oil (Image credit: BusinessDay)

Nigeria’s oil revenue dropped sharply by 22 percent to N3.9 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2024, highlighting the country’s ongoing struggle to meet fiscal targets amid fluctuating crude production and market volatility.

 

The News Chronicle gathered that this drop, made clear in the Budget Office of the Federation’s (BOF) Q4 2024 Budget Implementation Report, results in a shortfall of N1.09 trillion against the prorated quarterly budget projection down from N4.62 trillion in the third quarter of 2024. The overall oil revenues came to N3.91 trillion, a 15.5 percent drop. Still, it showed a major rebound from the N1.89 trillion made over the same period in 2023.

 

Mixed performance across the oil revenue components is shown by a thorough analysis of the report. At N2.18 trillion, revenues from oil and gas were 36% higher than the goal of N1.61 trillion.

While other revenues including pipeline charges and fees more than doubled predictions at N8.79 billion, concessional rents also exceeded estimates to reach N5.59 billion against an expected N2.18 billion. Gas flare fines and trade gains—which had no initial expectations—generated N108.54 billion and N1.22 trillion respectively.

 

Conversely, major contributors like crude oil and gas sales, petroleum profit taxes, and incidental oil revenues all underperformed. Crude sales reached N335.69 billion, missing the quarterly estimate by 8 percent, while petroleum profit and gas taxes dropped 58 percent below expectations at N1.25 trillion.

 

The shortfall has renewed concerns about Nigeria’s fiscal stability and heavy dependence on oil to finance government spending. Still, authorities remain confident that petroleum sector reforms under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), along with stronger security in the Niger Delta, will enhance stability in coming quarters.

 

Meanwhile, non-oil revenue offered a silver lining, surging to N4.39 trillion in the same quarter—62 percent above projections—driven by strong growth in company income tax, value-added tax, and customs collections.

Previous article
I Predicted PDP’s Fall, and It Will Keep Losing— Wike
Next article
Lamine Yamal Sparks El Clasico Drama with Real Madrid ‘Steal’ Comment on Twitch
Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

BREAKING: Tinubu Pulls Surprise Military Overhaul, Appoints Oluyede, Shaibu, Aneke, Abbas as New Service Chiefs

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
President Bola Tinubu has approved a major shake-up in...

Anambra Guber: INEC Team Arrives Anambra, Evaluates Preparedness Ahead of Mock Accreditation Exercise

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
A four-member delegation from the Independent National Electoral Commission...

Church Must Not Slaughter Spirituality on The Altar of Money- Catholic Prelate Ezeokafor

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Anambra state, Most...

ESA Report Reveals Average Gamer Is 41 as Gaming Reduces Stress

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
A new report by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA)...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

BREAKING: Tinubu Pulls Surprise Military Overhaul, Appoints Oluyede, Shaibu, Aneke, Abbas as New Service Chiefs

News 0
President Bola Tinubu has approved a major shake-up in...

Anambra Guber: INEC Team Arrives Anambra, Evaluates Preparedness Ahead of Mock Accreditation Exercise

News 0
A four-member delegation from the Independent National Electoral Commission...

Church Must Not Slaughter Spirituality on The Altar of Money- Catholic Prelate Ezeokafor

News 0
The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Anambra state, Most...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x