Lamine Yamal Sparks El Clasico Drama with Real Madrid ‘Steal’ Comment on Twitch

Barcelona’s teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal, has stirred pre-Clasico controversy after suggesting that Real Madrid “steal” during a playful chat on Twitch.

The 18-year-old made the comment while speaking with popular streamer Ibai Llanos, just days before Barcelona’s crucial La Liga clash with Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The News Chronicle gathered that Yamal’s remark came during a lighthearted discussion on the Kings League show, which also featured former Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué.

The young winger, who co-owns Kings League side La Capital FC, compared Madrid to Llanos’ team, Porcinos FC, known for its luck with refereeing calls. “Yes, of course, they steal, they complain,” Yamal joked, triggering laughter across the live stream. Although made in jest, the comment quickly went viral across Spanish media, sparking outrage among Real Madrid supporters.

Observers believe Yamal’s cheeky jab echoes a sentiment long shared by many Barcelona fans — that Real Madrid often benefits from favorable officiating. His remarks have added fresh tension to one of football’s fiercest rivalries, setting the stage for a dramatic showdown in Madrid.

Barça, led by manager Hansi Flick, trail Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid by just two points and are desperate for a statement win at the Bernabeu. Yamal is expected to start on the right flank after delivering standout performances this season, contributing three goals and eight assists in La Liga.

Beyond the controversy, Sunday’s encounter will also pit Yamal against French superstar Kylian Mbappé in what is quickly becoming football’s most captivating duel. Despite being only 18, Yamal has an impressive record against Mbappé, winning seven of their last eight encounters across club and international competitions.

With form, pride, and bragging rights on the line, all eyes will be on Yamal as he steps onto the Bernabeu turf — and on how Madrid’s fans will respond to his bold “steal” remark.