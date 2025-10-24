I Predicted PDP’s Fall, and It Will Keep Losing— Wike

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will continue to lose elections unless it urgently resolves its lingering internal crises.

Speaking during his monthly media parley in Abuja on Friday monitored by The News Chronicle, Wike described the wave of defections rocking the opposition party as “embarrassing,” insisting that he had long predicted the turmoil.

“Right from day one, I said it — if things continue this way, PDP will keep losing. Things are not done properly, and we will regret it. That’s exactly what’s happening today,” the former Rivers State governor said.

Wike, who has been a vocal critic of the PDP leadership, said the ongoing defections, including those involving key figures, were proof of the party’s mismanagement.

“It’s very embarrassing. One of the governors was even the chairman of the convention committee. They were all playing games. Everything I warned about has come to pass — tell me one that hasn’t,” he added.