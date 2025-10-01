spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 1, 2025 - 11:17 AM

Nigeria’s Growing Population Could Lead to Crisis -Obasanjo Warns

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Obasanjo Warns Nigeria’s Growing Population Could Lead to Crisis
Olusegun Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned that if Nigeria fails to address its rapid population growth, the country could face serious challenges in the future.
Speaking on Tuesday during the inauguration of the Bakhita ICT Centre at the Catholic Secretariat in Sokoto, Obasanjo stressed the importance of education and knowledge as essential tools for national development.
He noted that by the year 2050, Nigeria’s population could reach 400 million, creating huge demands for food, jobs, and other necessities.
“If we don’t prepare for that now, the Boko Haram insurgency we see today will look minor compared to what might come,” he cautioned.
The former president also urged Nigerians to embrace unity in diversity and reject negative external narratives that misrepresent the country.
Previous article
Nigeria @65: President Tinubu’s Address to Nigerians
Next article
Nigeria Committed to Civic Reorientation for National Development -NOA DG, Issa-Onilu
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Nigeria at 65: Between Memory and Destiny

Shaakaa Stephanie Sewuese Shaakaa Stephanie Sewuese -
On the first of October 1960 a young nation...

Nigeria Committed to Civic Reorientation for National Development -NOA DG, Issa-Onilu

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
The Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA),...

Nigeria @65: President Tinubu’s Address to Nigerians

Cecilia Attah Cecilia Attah -
Fellow Nigerians, Today marks the 65th anniversary of our...

What Does Bill Maher Want to Gain?

Zayd Ibn Isah Zayd Ibn Isah -
American comedian and talk show host, Bill Maher, recently...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Nigeria at 65: Between Memory and Destiny

Opinions 0
On the first of October 1960 a young nation...

Nigeria Committed to Civic Reorientation for National Development -NOA DG, Issa-Onilu

News 0
The Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA),...

Nigeria @65: President Tinubu’s Address to Nigerians

News 0
Fellow Nigerians, Today marks the 65th anniversary of our...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x