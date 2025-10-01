Nigeria’s Growing Population Could Lead to Crisis -Obasanjo Warns

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned that if Nigeria fails to address its rapid population growth, the country could face serious challenges in the future.

Speaking on Tuesday during the inauguration of the Bakhita ICT Centre at the Catholic Secretariat in Sokoto, Obasanjo stressed the importance of education and knowledge as essential tools for national development.

He noted that by the year 2050, Nigeria’s population could reach 400 million, creating huge demands for food, jobs, and other necessities.

“If we don’t prepare for that now, the Boko Haram insurgency we see today will look minor compared to what might come,” he cautioned.

The former president also urged Nigerians to embrace unity in diversity and reject negative external narratives that misrepresent the country.