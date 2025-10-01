spot_img
October 1, 2025

Nigeria Committed to Civic Reorientation for National Development -NOA DG, Issa-Onilu

News
— By: Kenechukwu Ofomah

Nigeria committed to Civic Reorientation for National Development- NOA DG, Issa-Onilu
NOA DG, Issa-Onilu

The Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, has reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to sustained civic reorientation as a key driver of national development.

According to him, attitudinal change, value reawakening, and responsible citizenship are central to achieving the country’s long-term goals.

Issa-Onilu made this known while delivering a keynote address titled ‘Africa’s New Frontier: Strategic Investment in a Dynamic Landscape’ at the 2025 African Investment Showcase held at Bolivar Hall, Venezuela Embassy Cultural Centre in London.

He described the moment as a defining one for Africa, urging a strategic repositioning not only in economic terms, but also in ideological outlook.

The NOA DG emphasised that Africa’s investment landscape should not be viewed solely in terms of infrastructure and capital inflows, but must also be assessed through the strength of its institutions and the level of public trust they command.

While highlighting Nigeria’s strides in rebuilding its civic framework under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Onilu underscored the Nigerian Identity Project, a long-term civic reawakening initiative aimed at redefining what it means to be Nigerian in the 21st century.

The 2025 African Investment Showcase had in attendance prominent figures including Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Hon Philip Davis, and leaders from NEXIM Bank, the Commonwealth Secretariat, international arbitration bodies, and relevant stakeholders from the UK, Japan and the Carribean.

Kenechukwu Ofomah
Kenechukwu Ofomah
