Nigeria’s Ethnic diversity, a major strength, Anambra NYSC Coordinator, Ojisua enthuses at Cultural Carnival

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has described serving corps members as the embodiment of the Scheme’s unyielding dream for a united nation.

The Anambra State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Pauline Ojisua stated this during the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream Two Inter-platoon cultural carnival, held at the state NYSC orientation camp at Mbaukwu/Umuawulu.

The carnival offered corps members opportunity to unite, through acculturation.

It saw the ten platoons unite to weave a story of over 250 ethnic groups through dance, cuisine, history, marriage traditions, and fashion.

In her remarks, Ojisua commended the corps members’ passion and creativity in the course of their one year mandatory service.

According to her, “Here, we don’t just display our cultures; we breathe life into the very essence of Nigeria’s diversity. We are not just corps members or spectators. We are torchbearers of unity. Our differences are not walls to divide us but bridges to connect us.

“In every step of your dance, in every fabric of your attire, every flavor of your food, every story you tell, we see the strength of a Nigeria that thrives because of its diversity.

“This carnival is a sacred space where stereotypes crumble, friendships blossom, and the spirit of one Nigeria rises above all.

“To every Corps member participating in this event, I salute your passion and creativity. You embody the NYSC’s unyielding dream of a united nation.”

Appreciating the state government, traditional rulers and other stakeholders for identifying with the scheme, the NYSC boss called on them to carry the unity spirit beyond the camp.

The State Commissioner for Youth Development, Patrick Aghamba reiterated Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s commitment to empowering young people, fostering national unity, and driving meaningful integration.

Aghamba, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Engr Martin Agbili called on the corps members to enjoy the cultural displays as they embrace the spirit of unity the carnival represented.