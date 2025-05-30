Diphtheria Deaths Soar as Expert Urges Stronger Diagnostics, Community Action

Nigeria is grappling with one of its most severe public health emergencies in recent history as a nationwide diphtheria outbreak continues to claim lives and strain healthcare systems.

The bacterial infection, which is vaccine-preventable, has resurged with alarming intensity, affecting both urban and rural communities.

Since 2022, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has recorded over 41,000 suspected diphtheria cases across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

More than 24,800 of these cases have been confirmed, and at least 1,264 deaths have been reported the majority of which are children.

States like Kano, Yobe, Katsina, and Borno have borne the brunt of the outbreak, with Kano alone accounting for approximately 75% of confirmed cases.

However, the recent outbreak in Imo State, particularly in the Mbutu community of Aboh Mbaise LGA, has drawn national attention following reports of multiple child fatalities.

In response, the Imo State government ordered an immediate closure of schools to contain the spread.

Speaking on the root causes of the resurgence, Dr. Steven Olaide Aremu, a public health professional and researcher with the Global Health and Infectious Disease Control Institute, identified several key issues.

“The primary reason is due to lifestyle factors, particularly overcrowding and unhygienic surroundings,” he noted.

“There is also poor immunization coverage, which has made Nigeria more prone to the disease. Additionally, the limited capacity for diagnoses has contributed significantly to the resurgence.”

To contain the outbreak in high-risk areas, Dr. Aremu emphasized a mix of government and community action.

“The government needs to strengthen diagnostic mechanisms and enhance routine immunization. For those already affected, there must be adequate therapy. While NCDC is doing commendable work, we need stronger disease surveillance,” he said.

“At the grassroots level, communities should monitor trends and patterns of the outbreak, support vaccination campaigns, and prioritize hygiene. Most importantly, there must be widespread public awareness to educate people on the dangers of diphtheria.”

Dr. Aremu also outlined warning signs that caregivers should not ignore.

“Common symptoms include sore throat, fever, swollen glands in the neck, and a thick grey membrane covering the throat. Difficulty swallowing, nasal discharge, or breathing problems may also occur. Parents should take children to the nearest health facility immediately if these symptoms appear.”

Diphtheria spreads through respiratory droplets and direct contact, particularly in settings where hygiene is poor. Though preventable through the DTP vaccine, Nigeria’s vaccination rates especially among children aged 1 to 14 remain alarmingly low.

Health experts warn that unless routine immunization and hygiene practices improve, outbreaks may continue to reappear in new locations.

The NCDC, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other health partners, is scaling up vaccination drives in affected communities, boosting diagnostic resources, and improving public education campaigns.

States have been urged to launch targeted vaccination campaigns and ensure local governments are adequately equipped to respond.

As the outbreak continues, public health professionals are calling on parents, educators, community leaders, and policymakers to unite in combating this deadly but preventable disease.