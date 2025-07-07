Nigeria’s development dependent on Citizens’ commitment to Peace, Unity- Anambra NOA boss, Ajaegbu

For Nigerians to experience the kind of socio-economic transformation they anticipate in the country, there is the need for them to commit to ensuring peace and unity across all parts of the nation.

The Anambra State Director of the National Orientation Agency, NOA, Mr Edozie Ajaegbu expressed the opinion during a one-day stakeholders’ forum organised by the State Directorate of NOA in Awka, with the theme “Pathway to National Cohesion, Development and Unity”.

Addressing the forum, Ajaegbu said Nigeria’s growth demands not just the vision and commitment of the leaders, but also the support of the citizenry, in terms of performing their civic obligations and maintaining cohesion and peaceful coexistence.

This demand, he noted, necessitated the initiative by the NOA, to develop the National Values Charter, which outlines core values and principles for both the Nigerian government and its citizens.

According to Ajaegbu, the charter aims to foster positive attitudes, behaviors, and national development.

He explained that the forum is consistent with the mandate of the NOA to ensure an enlightened citizenry that is aware of its duties and responsibilities to the nation.

“National development and unity are contingent upon citizens’ willingness to cooperate with security agencies and live in harmony, transcending religious and other differences.

“The NOA will continue to undertake targeted advocacy campaigns and sensitization initiatives to tackle the distinct security and unity challenges facing different regions and states in the country,” he assured.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Anambra State Command has vowed to remain steadfast in its commitment to protecting the nation’s critical national, state, and local government assets and safeguarding lives, recognizing the pivotal role they play in fostering national cohesion, development, and unity.

Also speaking at the event, the State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Commandant Maku Olatunde, who was represented by Superintendent of Corps, Afunanya Nneka, emphasized the need for all Nigerians to work together and be united as one in supporting the efforts of security agencies to promote unity and cohesion in tackling the social vices across the country.

The NSCDC State helmsman revealed that NSCDC’s efforts in this regard are guided by its core mandate of protecting critical assets and infrastructure and a deep understanding of the intricate relationship between security, development, and national unity.

“By protecting critical infrastructure and assets, the Corps helps to prevent disruptions to economic activities, reduce the risk of social unrest, and promote an environment conducive to growth and development,” he said.

The NSCDC Anambra State Command boss commended the National Orientation Agency for organizing the national engagement, describing it as a timely initiative to tackle pressing security and unity issues, including insurgency, vandalism, banditry, extremism, youth restiveness, political thuggery, herder-farmers conflict, and secessionist agitation, that necessitate community-based approaches.