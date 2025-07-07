Man nabbed with fresh human parts in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has recorded breakthroughs in its fight against crime across the state within the week under review, as operatives arrested a man in possession of a fresh human breast, along Jude Onyekwere Street, Awada, Obosi.

The command also announced the rescue of a kidnapped driver, the recovery of an abandoned suspected stolen vehicle, and the arrest of suspects for diversion of goods worth millions of naira.

According to a press statement issued on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the operatives attached to Awada Police Station, in collaboration with Anambra Vigilante operatives, arrested one 25-year-old male suspect, Samuel Eze, along Jude Onyekwere Street, Awada, Obosi.

He said the arrest, which was made during a patrol at about 3:30 p.m. on July 6, 2025, followed the discovery of a fresh human breast found in the suspect’s possession.

He said the recovered human part was immediately deposited at the morgue for preservation, while the suspect is undergoing police interrogation as part of ongoing investigations ahead of his prosecution.

He said in another separate operation, police officers attached to the Rapid Response Squad, acting on credible intelligence, successfully rescued a kidnapped driver on July 4, 2025, at about 12:45 p.m.

According to him, the driver had been abducted by criminals who diverted his truck, which was loaded with custard powder valued at ₦9.5 million.

The police spokesperson added that the goods, which were originally destined for a warehouse in Asaba, Delta State, were diverted to Enugwu-Ukwu after the abductors tied the driver in a bush.

He said the police arrested three suspects in connection with the crime: 38-year-old Udegenyi Ugochukwu, 47-year-old Anayochukwu Okonkwo, and 47-year-old Good Odigili. The suspects confessed to the crime and are currently assisting police investigations.

Furthermore, SP Ikenga reported the recovery of a suspected stolen and abandoned custom-coloured Toyota Sienna with registration number 736 JP and an inscription “Forum of Accountants Delta State” on its body.

He explained that the vehicle was found by operatives from Obosi Division at about 4:30 p.m. on July 5, 2025, during a patrol along Okpuno-Umuota Village, Obosi.

The Command has called on anyone or group seeking the vehicle to present valid proof of ownership for verification and possible collection.

The Police Command, while reiterating its commitment to safety and security in the state, assured residents that joint security surveillance and patrols involving the Police, Military, Civil Defense, Immigration Service, Department of State Services, and the Anambra Vigilante Group will be sustained across the state.