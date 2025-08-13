Nigeria’s Confusion: The Price We All Pay

One of the biggest challenges facing our nation is the deep confusion over the interactions between important values and concepts. Too often, we mix them up, misuse them, or fail to see their true meaning. Consider all the underlisted:

1) Schooling vs. Education– Degrees do not always mean wisdom.

2) Piety vs. Mental Agility – Religious devotion should not replace clear thinking.

3) Negativity vs. Criticism – Pointing out faults can be constructive, not destructive.

4) Religion vs. Godliness – Faith practice should lead to righteous living.

5) Decorumvs. Grandstanding – True dignity is quiet, not showy.

6) Honourability vs. Political Power – Leadership requires integrity, not just position.

7) Pride vs. Arrogance – Self-respect should never become contempt for others.

8) Holiness vs. Religions – A pure life transcends denominations.

9) Reason vs. Noise – Volume is not the same as wisdom.

10) Privilege vs. Responsibility – Favour carries duty, not just benefit.

11) Real vs. Fake Persona – Authenticity outlasts pretence.

12) Diligence vs. Cunningness – Hard work should not be replaced with sly manipulation.

Because of these confusions, too many things go wrong. Many of our public figures are not true elites; they are miseducated, self-serving “street chiefs” who enslave others, carry deep inferiority complexes, and thrive on noise. They behave like Greek Idiots and Greek Tribalists.

Sadly, many Nigerians don’t care about the country’s image so long as they are personally comfortable. It’s our own version of “washing dirty linen in public,” but here, it often comes with proudly displaying our ragged underwear for all to see.

Until both leaders and followers rediscover decency, altruism, and a true sense of national responsibility, we will keep paying the price for these confusions. The hope is that we learn to set our values right – for ourselves, for our nation, and for generations to come.

In conclusion, bearing in mind the foregoing; it is not only disappointing but unconscionable that our public office holders and private citizens are the major contributors to the INDECENCY and OBSCENITY in our social space, as exemplified by the viral videos currently playing in the public vis-a-vis: “Pekelemesi” “Kwam1,” “Kwam2” and “Kwam3”.

Richard ODUSANYA

Public Affairs Analyst and Good Governance Advocate

odusanyagold@gmail.com