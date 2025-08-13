spot_img
Power Play or Justice? A High-Stakes Game in Nigeria’s Political Arena

Opinions
— By: Linus Anagboso

If you think politics is clean, you’ve been reading the wrong book. In Nigeria, it’s a high-stakes poker game where the chips are influence, the cards are corruption allegations, and the dealer — well, the dealer is whoever’s in power that week.

On August 11, 2025, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) made its move. Their focus: Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, former Sokoto State Governor and now a serving senator, linked to allegations of ₦189 billion in questionable withdrawals. The headlines called it a bold anti-corruption strike. But the conversations in the smoky backrooms of politics? They carried a different tone.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar sees it as a troubling trend — one where opposition figures face the heat, but the storm clears when they join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The African Democratic Congress (ADC) echoes his concern, with Bolaji Abdullahi calling the development “an attempt to weaken the opposition ahead of 2027.”

Tambuwal isn’t just another senator; he’s a key player in the opposition’s war room. And in politics, just like in street fights, you neutralize the heavy hitters first. The timing — so close to the 2027 elections — is hard for critics to ignore.

Ola Olukoyede, the EFCC chairman, doesn’t flinch. “Fraud is fraud. There is no sacred cow,” he insists. He points out that the agency is also probing ministers and governors from the ruling party. The EFCC says Tambuwal’s detention is based on “credible evidence” under the Money Laundering (Prevention & Prohibition) Act, 2022. Released on administrative bail, he’s expected back for further questioning. The game, it seems, is far from over.

So here’s the million-naira question: is the EFCC simply enforcing the law, or are the political optics too strong to ignore? In Nigeria’s power landscape, the line between prosecution and persecution can be as thin as a razor’s edge — and this case might be the test that shows which side the blade falls on.

One thing’s for sure — the stakes are high, the players are seasoned, and the next moves will reveal whether this is a fight for justice or a battle for political survival.

Linus Anagboso
Linus Anagboso
Linus Anagboso is a digital entrepreneur, strategic communicator, and the voice behind The Big Pen Unfilterd — a bold commentary platform known for cutting through noise and exposing truth. Beyond writing, Linus helps brands and changemakers craft powerful narratives, build authentic visibility, and grow influence through strategic communication, branding, and partnership-driven promotion. If you're ready to be seen, heard, and remembered — he's the strategist with the pen to match.

