SDP Alleges Failed Leadership, Health Crisis in Kogi, Accuses Ododo of Running State Without Direction

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has accused the administration of Governor Usman Ododo of high-handedness and running the state without a clear developmental blueprint.

In a Wednesday interview with Arise News, monitored by The News Chronicle, SDP Publicity Secretary Isaiah Ijele criticized the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, claiming the government lacks a coherent manifesto to guide its policies.

“I challenge Governor Ododo to show us a single functional health facility anywhere in Kogi,” Ijele said.

He also dismissed reports of internal factions within the SDP, describing them as deliberate misinformation peddled by the APC to weaken the party.

“There’s no faction in the SDP. These are fabrications from the APC to distract and divide the opposition,” he added.