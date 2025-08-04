Nigerians Will Enjoy Uninterrupted Power Supply Before Tinubu Leaves Office— Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has assured that Nigerians will experience full and uninterrupted electricity supply before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu completes his tenure in 2031.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Kwaru 1x15MVA 33/11KV Injection Substation in Lagos’ Ikotun-Egbe area on Saturday, August 2, Adelabu said energy is central to the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The Tinubu-led government understands that energy is not just a commodity, it’s the backbone of economic growth and job creation,” he stated. “Nigerians can be assured of the President’s determination to deliver uninterrupted power before leaving office.” He added.