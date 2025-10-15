Nigerians Keep Choosing APC Because They Want Progress— VP Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima says the wave of defections from opposition parties to the All Progressives Congress (APC) shows widening cracks in their ranks and the growing strength of the ruling party.

Speaking in Enugu on Tuesday during a grand reception for Governor Peter Mbah, his cabinet, and thousands of supporters who crossed over to the APC, Shettima, representing President Bola Tinubu, described the defection as “an extraordinary endorsement of the APC’s collective vision.”

“Much has been said about the ongoing defections to our great party. What the opposition has failed to do is look in the mirror and ask why the APC remains the preferred destination for Nigeria’s most visionary political actors,” he said.

“Their departures are not accidents. They expose the cracks in the walls they built and the strength of the bridges we have constructed.”

According to him, the APC has evolved into “a political home where ideas find expression, ambitions find direction, and patriotism finds partnership.”

Shettima stressed that it was not the ruling party’s duty “to fix the house of the opposition,” but to provide Nigerians with a credible alternative anchored on integrity, competence, and performance.

“We are chosen again and again because we represent order over chaos, progress over paralysis, and hope over despair,” he added.

Addressing a massive crowd at Michael Okpara Square, the Vice President praised President Tinubu’s inclusive leadership and belief in merit, describing him as “a man whose word is his bond and whose leadership has made the APC the most formidable political family in Africa.”

Turning to Governor Mbah, Shettima added a touch of humour:

“Your Excellency, you’ve always been one of us. I believe you’ve been hiding a broom in your umbrella all these years, waiting for the right time to bring it out. Now that you’re home, we’re not bitter—you’re here to strengthen our party.”

He reminded Mbah that, by APC tradition, he automatically becomes the party’s leader in Enugu State and now carries “the noble challenge of rebuilding the APC from the ground up.”

“You are not just a stakeholder in Enugu but a leading voice at the national level. Mr. President has assured you of his full support, and we’re ready to partner with you in deepening development and democratic dividends for your people,” he said.

On his part, APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, welcomed the governor and his supporters, describing Mbah’s entry as “a homecoming for a true progressive.”

“Governor Mbah has revamped education, built roads, and delivered for his people. He has a progressive heart, and that’s why we’re glad to welcome him home,” Yilwatda said.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio also commended Mbah’s performance, saying his defection proved that “the South East is ready to join the progressive fold.”

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, described the event as “a historic day for Enugu and the South East,” assuring the governor of equal treatment within the APC family.

Declaring his defection, Governor Mbah described the APC as “the largest political party in Africa” and said the move marks “a new beginning and the end of playing on the sidelines.”

“We’re moving as a zone to put an end to segmented politics and to seize opportunities at the national level,” he said.

Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, said Mbah’s defection would strengthen President Tinubu’s support base in the South East and enhance the region’s stake in national politics.