October 15, 2025 - 3:21 PM

Governor’s Nod Next as Nasarawa Prepares to Execute Corps Member’s Killer

— By: Pius Kadon

The Nasarawa State Government has commenced the process of obtaining Governor Abdullahi Sule’s approval to execute Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, the man convicted of killing a female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Salome Adaidu.

The State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Danladi Isaac, disclosed this in an exclusive interview with TVC News, confirming that the Ministry of Justice has initiated the necessary legal steps to carry out the death sentence.

Ajayi was convicted and sentenced to death by hanging by a Nasarawa State High Court sitting in Lafia on June 26, 2025, after being found guilty of the murder.

According to the Attorney-General, the convict had a 90-day window to appeal the judgment.

However, as of September 26, 2025, no appeal had been filed, paving the way for the state to proceed with the execution.

