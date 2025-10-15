spot_img
October 15, 2025 - 3:21 PM

Former Udogachi Officers Face Trial for Assaulting Corps Member in Anambra, Get Bail

News
â€” By: Kenechukwu Ofomah

â€”

Former Udogachi Officers Face Trial for Assaulting Corps Member in Anambra, Get Bail

Four former members of the Operation Udo Ga-achi security agency have been arraigned before the Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Court of Anambra State, sitting at Awka.

Recall that in the viral video obtained by The News Chronicle,Â earlier this year, the armed operatives of the Udo Gachi were seen hitting the lady and simultaneously stripping her naked as she ran into a gated compound.

Sources say the lady and other residents attempted to prevent the operatives from arresting some internet fraudsters known as â€˜Yahoo Boysâ€™ living within the compound.

The state government had condemned the actions of the operatives and dismissed them from the outfit.

They were later handed over to the police for prosecution.

During a court session on Tuesday, a-7 count charge was brought against the former operatives by the Anambra State Commissioner of Police.

The operatives were Emmanuel Samson, aged 29, Jude Obasi, aged 43, Ndudirim Michael, aged 28, Nweke Ezinwanne; aged 27, Emeka Emetumba, Nwanne Afuonu and others, now at large.

The charge accused them of â€˜conspiring to commit felony to wit: indecently assaulting, willfully inflicting physical injuries, stripping naked and unlawfully intimidating a female member of the National Youth Service Corps, at Oba, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.â€™

All four defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following bail application made by the Defense counsel, the presiding Chief Magistrate, His Worship U. E. Onochie, in-charge of the Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Court of Anambra State, granted bail to the four defendants, and adjourned the case to the 14th day of January, 2026, for definite hearing.

Kenechukwu Ofomah
Kenechukwu Ofomah
