October 8, 2025 - 4:51 PM

Nigerians Have Lost Hope in Renewed Hope- Jide Ojo

News
— By: Pius Kadon

Tinubu to Pick 2027 Running Mate After APC Convention as MURIC Warns Against Replacing Shettima
President Bola Tinubu

Renowned political analyst, Jide Ojo, has declared that President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda has failed to restore confidence among Nigerians, even as the country marked 65 years of independence and 26 years of uninterrupted democracy.

 

Speaking on The News Chronicle’s Political Clinic, Ojo lamented that despite the long democratic journey, Nigerians are grappling with worsening living conditions.

 

Even the so-called Renewed Hope Agenda has turned into hopelessness for many Nigerians who can no longer afford basic necessities,” he said.

 

 

 

Ojo decried the deteriorating state of security and welfare across the country, noting that the number of deaths from banditry and insurgency in the first half of the year has already surpassed the total recorded in 2024 a sign of worsening insecurity.

 

On infrastructure, he bemoaned the deplorable condition of roads nationwide, saying many have become “virtually impassable.”

 

According to him, the only thing worth celebrating at 65 years of nationhood is that Nigeria has not disintegrated.

Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
