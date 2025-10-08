spot_img
October 8, 2025 - 4:51 PM

Bloomberg Ranks Cristiano Ronaldo as Football’s First Billionaire

Sports
— By: Pius Kadon

Bloomberg Ranks Cristiano Ronaldo as Football's First Billionaire
Photo Credit: Google

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has officially entered the billionaire club, the first player in history to do so.

According to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the 40-year-old Al-Nassr forward boasts an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion (£1.04bn), driven by a mix of record-breaking salaries, sponsorships, and savvy investments.

Bloomberg estimates Ronaldo has pocketed over $550 million (£410m) in salaries since his professional debut in 2002, alongside lucrative endorsement deals — including a decade-long partnership with Nike worth nearly $18 million (£13.4m) per year.

Ronaldo shattered pay records in 2022 after joining Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr, where his £177 million annual salary made him the highest-paid player in football history. His latest two-year contract extension, reportedly exceeding $400 million (£298m), will keep him at the club beyond his 42nd birthday.

By comparison, rival Lionel Messi of Inter Miami has earned more than $600 million (£447m) in pre-tax salaries throughout his career with a guaranteed annual pay of $20 million (£15m) since 2023, roughly a tenth of Ronaldo’s recent earnings.

Ronaldo’s billionaire milestone cements his legacy not just on the pitch, but as one of the most commercially successful athletes of all time.

Nigerians Have Lost Hope in Renewed Hope- Jide Ojo
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
