Gunmen Kill Nine, Kidnap over 117 in Attack on Kebbi State Town

At least nine people have been killed and over 117 others kidnapped following a brutal attack by gunmen on Danmuntari town in the Danko-Wasagu area of Kebbi State, northwestern Nigeria.

The incident occurred on the evening of Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

Survivors told the BBC Hausa on Thursday night that the attackers stormed the town from all directions on motorcycles, opening fire as they advanced. Among the victims were a pregnant woman and her newborn baby, who were shot dead during the raid.

“They entered the town in the afternoon from the east, west, north, and south, firing gunshots and forcing people to flee. In the chaos, they killed nine people,” one villager recounted.

Another resident, now displaced in Baina town, said they were preparing for agricultural work when the attack began. “It was heartbreaking,” he said. “The woman they killed had just given birth two weeks ago.”

The full extent of the damage and efforts to rescue the abducted villagers are still unclear.