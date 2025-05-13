Nigerian Troops Foil ISWAP Attack on Gajiram, Borno State

Nigerian military troops successfully repelled an attempted attack by suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters on Monday night in Gajiram, the headquarters of Nganzai Local Government Area in Borno State.

According to security sources, the insurgents launched the attack around 10:00 p.m., but met strong resistance from the soldiers stationed in the area.

The attackers were unable to enter Gajiram as they were confronted in a gun battle with the troops, ultimately stopping the assault.

During the clash, the insurgents reportedly fired explosives, one of which landed in a nearby camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), causing a fire.