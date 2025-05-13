China Also Executes Corrupt Politicians- Kano Govt Roasts Ganduje Over One-Party Remark

In a sharp but subtle dig at former Governor and current APC National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the Kano State Government has responded to his recent call for a one-party system in Nigeria and they did it with a meme.

Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Director of Press to the Kano State Government, posted a pointed message on Facebook, quoting Ganduje’s remarks favorably comparing Nigeria to China’s one-party rule then twisting the knife with a follow-up:

“China runs a one party system & it works for them ~ Ganduje

China also executes corrupt politicians & it works for them very well… ~ Author unknown”

While Ganduje wasn’t mentioned by name beyond the quote, the message landed like a political uppercut, drawing attention from observers who see it as a direct critique of both his comments and his tainted legacy.

Ganduje, who governed Kano State before assuming national party leadership, recently suggested Nigeria would benefit from a one-party model, citing China’s efficiency.

But critics quickly pointed to the irony given that Ganduje himself was caught up in a 2018 corruption scandal after videos surfaced allegedly showing him receiving stacks of dollar bribes from contractors.

The online jab from Kano’s current administration isn’t just about Ganduje’s proposal, it’s about credibility.

But the Facebook post also stirred debate. One Facebook user, Mubarak Aminu Hamisu, fired back:

“It always makes me laugh when members of Kwankwasiyya Movement mock Ganduje over corruption… Kwankwaso and Ganduje are two sides of the same coin.”

Another user, Sadeeq Mahmud Abdurrahman, added fuel to the fire:

“In Nigeria, we have hidden monsters who secretly collect two billion naira monthly for what we don’t know.”

That allegation echoes claims made by former Kano SSG Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, who accused the state government of approving N2 billion monthly for ex-Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a move Bichi says cost him his job when he refused to back it.