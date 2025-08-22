Nigerian Stock Market Sees Record-Breaking Growth in July 2025

With transaction volume up 133 percent from the month before, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) experienced an amazing trading activity in July 2025.

Data from the NGX Domestic and Foreign Portfolio Investment Report showed that total trades increased from N778.6 billion in June to N1.8 trillion in July.

This momentum was fueled by significant rises in the consumer products and banking industries as well as better profit forecasts from listed companies. Strategic investments by investors in fundamentally solid firms sparked a continuous market run-up.

The News Chronicle reports that domestic investors played a defining role in July’s surge, with a stunning 161% increase in transactions from N639.3 billion to N1.7 trillion. At N145.9 billion, foreign trade also grew somewhat by 4.76 per cent. Institutional investors outpaced retail investors by 38%, with activity climbing by more than 216% to reach N1.15 trillion. Retail investors, nevertheless, were not forgotten and increased their trades by 88 per cent to N516.5 billion.

The bullish attitude propelled the NGX AllShare Index to finish July at an all-time high of 139,863.67 points, thereby extending its winning streak to 21 consecutive trading days. With a historical one-month increase of N12.5 trillion, market capitalization soared from N75.9 trillion at the end of June to N88.4 trillion by July 31.

Market analysts observe that this rate of expansion results from rising investor confidence backed by macroeconomic reforms, a more stable foreign exchange environment, and clear financial policies. Driven by institutional participation, solid corporate profits, and ongoing legislative changes, analysts think the upward path is likely to continue.

Considering the general tendency, local investors have always controlled most of the market. Compared to a 38 percent rise in foreign participation, local transactions increased by more than 33 percent over the past 18 years. Domestic trade comprised 85 percent of all transactions as of 2024, highlighting its importance in determining the form of the market.

Stable exchange rates, more obvious policy direction, and strong corporate results are the main drivers of July’s performance, a reflection of renewed optimism, according to analysts such as independent investor Amaechi Egbo.