Nigerian Resident Doctors Warn of Worsening Healthcare Crisis as Thousands Leave the Country

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) says the country’s healthcare system is facing a serious crisis.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the group revealed that over 20,000 doctors have left Nigeria in the past 20 years.

They blamed this on ongoing brain drain, poor working conditions, and a lack of proper medical equipment and facilities.

NARD pointed out that, despite several promises from the government to fix the healthcare system, things have not improved.

Many House Officers newly qualified doctors starting their careers in public hospitals have not been paid their salaries in 2025.

These House Officers are usually the first to attend to patients in emergencies. They work long hours, often under tough conditions, and take on a lot of responsibility. Yet, according to NARD, many of them have gone for months without getting paid.

A chart from the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, shared with the statement, confirmed that 18,949 doctors left Nigeria between 2005 and 2024.

“House Officers are the first line of medical care. They work with energy and hope, often without proper meals or rest. But in 2025, many of them still haven’t received their salaries. This is unacceptable.

“In the last two decades, Nigeria has lost over 20,000 doctors due to poor working conditions and weak infrastructure. We can’t keep making the same mistakes and expect things to change.”