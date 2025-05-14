“Obilogy 101”: Has Attacking Peter Obi Become A Body Of Knowledge?

In what now seems like an absurd but strangely structured practice, attacking Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, has morphed into more than political opposition. It has become a specialized, almost institutionalized field. Let us call it Obilogy, the systematic study and targeted deconstruction of Peter Obi’s every word, action, and silence.

Just like a university course, Obilogy appears to have its curriculum, its faculty of self-appointed professors, and areas of specialization. From his time as governor of Anambra to how he made his money and even how he talks, traducers now claim mastery in various modules of this unofficial discipline.

Just like any academic field, Obilogy has clearly defined branches: Governance Historians specialize in analyzing Obi’s tenure as Anambra governor. They downplay his achievements, question his savings records, and reframe his governance as mediocrity wrapped in hype. They claim to know what boreholes he did not drill and what potholes he ignored, even more than 10 years after his exit.

Data Discreditors exist solely to counter every figure he presents. When Obi says “33% unemployment,” they respond with “fake news.” When he says “Nigerians are getting poorer,” they ask for peer-reviewed citations, but never request the same from politicians in power. These traducers behave like glorified statisticians trained to poke holes in Obi’s data regardless of its source.

Academic & Economic Forensics Experts dig into his education and wealth like forensic auditors. They question the source of his wealth, his degrees, and his business dealings. Meanwhile, the opaque riches of others in Nigeria’s political space never receive such “rigorous” inquiry.

Speech and Behavior Analysts assess his mannerisms, word choice, and pauses. His now-famous phrase “Go and verify” is often mocked. His simplicity is misinterpreted as dullness. For a man who is among the few who actually speak to issues in a country of theatrical politicians, his critics focus more on his tone than the truth in his message.

In every academic field, there are giants. In Obilogy, two names dominate the space; Charles Soludo and Reno Omokri.

Charles Soludo, the current Anambra State governor and former CBN boss, seems hell-bent on undoing the glowing reputation Obi earned in the same state. He has dismissed Obi’s famed savings, belittled his governance legacy, and written essays that seem more emotionally driven than data-based.

Rather than carve a legacy of his own, Soludo appears trapped in an unending comparison with his predecessor. But leadership is not about tearing down the last man; it is about doing better. If Obi’s records were exaggerated, Soludo has every opportunity to surpass him, not compete in bitterness.

In a similar vein, Reno Omokri has turned Obi criticism into a full-time gig. A former presidential aide who once championed good governance, he now obsessively attacks Obi, from religion to region to resume. His Twitter page reads like an anti-Obi digest, constantly updated with spin, sarcasm, and selective memory.

Ironically, Reno never subjects other politicians, especially those in his preferred camp, to the same level of scrutiny. His attacks raise questions about motive and consistency more than they undermine Obi’s credibility.

Given the backdrop of the foregoing viewpoints, it is expedient to ask, “Why the Obsession?” and “What exactly is Obi’s sin? It seems his crime is being too clean in a dirty game”. He flies economy while others charter jets. He governed with prudence, saved public funds, and resisted the temptation to loot. He inspired millions of Nigerians, especially youths, without handing out cash or wrappers. This makes him a threat to the political establishment. Obi is not just a man, he represents disruption, a rejection of politics-as-usual. He calls out waste. He demands accountability. He exposes the rot. And for this, the system must find ways to discredit him.

It is not about whether he is lying or not. It is about making him appear like a liar. It is not about whether his achievements are real, but whether people can be confused enough to doubt them.

Let us be clear: Obi, like any public figure, must be scrutinized. But what he faces is far beyond scrutiny, it is obsession. It is a sustained attempt to drain his relevance, discredit his message, and exhaust his supporters with endless rebuttals.

And herein lies the danger: while the “professors” of Obilogy keep teaching their bitter syllabus, Nigeria keeps bleeding, inflation surges, insecurity spreads, poverty deepens, and institutions collapse. While they fact-check Obi’s inflation figures, fuel prices jump beyond N700 per litre and food becomes a luxury for the average Nigerian.

In this climate, Obilogy is not just ridiculous, it is dangerous. It diverts attention from the real issues. It forces national discourse to orbit around one man while those truly in power escape scrutiny.

Instead of destructive criticism, Nigeria needs a breed of thinkers committed to constructive opposition, those who will engage Obi’s ideas with intellectual honesty, challenge his proposals with alternative facts, and build counter-narratives rooted in truth, not tribalism or envy.

If Obilogy continues unchecked, it will not only damage Obi, it will damage the culture of dissent itself. Because if a politician as transparent as Obi becomes the most scrutinized, then the message is clear: honesty is a liability in Nigerian politics.

Despite the noise, Obi’s message remains alive. His relevance continues to grow. His movement is more than a moment, it is a generational awakening. Millions now believe they can demand better. They are not waiting for handouts; they are organizing, registering to vote, and asking hard questions.

Obi may not have won in 2023, but he redefined what political engagement means in Nigeria. He reminded us that campaigns can be issue-driven. He proved that youth participation matters. He inspired people to care.

Let Soludo write, let Reno tweet, let others speak in their echo chambers. The real exam will not be marked by Obilogy professors, it will be set and graded by Nigerians at the ballot box.

In fact, it is high time the duo are reminded that Obilogy cannot kill an idea whose time has come.

Without a doubt, the obsession with Peter Obi reveals more about Nigeria’s political insecurity than about Obi himself. His traducers may continue their coordinated attack, but they forget one thing: ideas do not die easily. Peter Obi has become an idea. And no matter how many professors lecture in the department of Obilogy, that idea will outlive the noise.