Defamation: Natasha Gets N50 Million Bail, Trial Adjourned to Sep 23

The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted N50 million bail to suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Justice C.N. Oji, who presided over the case, also rejected a request to send her to prison while the case is ongoing.

The trial has now been postponed to September 23, 2025.

The case against her involves allegations of defamation. Security at the court was tight, with police officers and Department of State Services (DSS) agents stopping some of her supporters from entering.

The charges were brought by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mohammed Abubakar, representing the Federal Government.

The government accuses her of making damaging statements against Senate President Godswill Akpabio. These statements were allegedly made during a live interview on Channels Television and a public speech in April 2025.

According to the prosecution, Akpoti-Uduaghan spread false information online, claiming that Senate President Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello were involved in a plan to have her killed. One statement she’s alleged to have made was:

“Akpabio told Yahaya Bello to ensure my killing is done in Kogi, so it appears like a local issue.”

In May, the government filed another set of charges against her, bringing the total to six counts. These include accusations of cyberbullying, cyberstalking, and defamation, under the updated Cybercrimes Act of 2024. If convicted, she could face serious punishment, including jail time.

Throughout the proceedings, her husband stood by her side, showing quiet support.

The court has scheduled the next session for a formal mention of the case before the trial begins.