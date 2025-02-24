Knowledge Begins In Wonder And Ends In True Understanding.

Failures give you the experience to succeed. If you’re afraid to fail then you’re more likely not going to succeed.

Failure is your best teacher because when you learn its lessons, you know how to avoid them, and you will eventually succeed in what you do. Success doesn’t always come from what you do occasionally, rather it comes from what you do so consistently.

If you have to sneak around to do it, then lie to cover it up or even delete it to avoid it being seen by especially those who should not see or know, then remember karma will eventually catch up with you when you least expect.

Sometimes you have to suffer in life, not because you were so bad a person, but because you didn’t realise when to stop being good to the wrong ones. In life, you don’t have to tell everyone everything about you, not because it’s a secret, but because it’s none of their business.

Free yourself from toxic and negative ones, and only associate with people who inspire you and challenge you to become a better version of yourself.

Surround yourself with people who reflect the very person you want to be. Choose people who are honest, truthful, loyal, respectful and trustworthy. People who make your day brighter simply by being in it.

Life is complex and too short to spend time with people who suck the happiness out of you. When you free yourself from the toxic negative people, you free yourself to be you and being you is truly the only way to live truly.

Understand that sometimes breaking the cycle is simply learning the lessons attached to what keeps repeating in your life and moving toward the direction that leads to growth.

The wise man will warn and tell you that slow steps in the right direction are far better than just running the wrong way because you will never reach the right destination. I never fake my attention or care for anyone, what i give, i give from my real heart, no more no less.