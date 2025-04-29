Nigerian Parents Don’t Advise Breadwinners– Rema Speaks on Tattoos, Hustle, and Parental Approval

Afrobeats star Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has shared his take on why Nigerian parents tend to ease up on their rules—especially when their kids start bringing money to the table.

In a recent chat with content creator Enzo, Rema playfully advised him to get a tattoo like his. Enzo, however, was quick to object, revealing that his mum once gave him the silent treatment just for braiding his hair.

Rema’s response? “Don’t worry, you just need to hustle a little bit more. Wait till you cash out big. Nigerian parents don’t advise breadwinners.”

The “Calm Down” hitmaker, who lost his father at a young age, has often spoken about stepping up for his family early in life. He previously revealed that he became the family’s breadwinner in his teens and made his first million at 17—which he gave entirely to his mother.

Rema’s lighthearted but telling remark has since sparked conversation online about parental dynamics, financial independence, and the cultural shift when money enters the chat.