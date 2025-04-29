During Our Campaigns In 2023, I Noticed that People Didn’t Want a Northern President- Okowa

Former Delta State Governor and ex-PDP Vice Presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Ifeanyi Okowa, has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party’s lack of preparedness for the 2027 general elections necessitated his exit from the party.

In an interview with Arise News’ Morning Show, monitored by The News Chronicle’s news desk, Okowa said the PDP is failing to build momentum or attract new members, prompting his exit to protect the interests of his political base in Delta State.

He revealed that his defection move was preceded by wide consultations, including a discussion with PDP’s 2023 presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.

Responding to former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Okowa refused to be drawn into controversy, subtly reminding Nigerians that Saraki, too, has a history of political defection.

In a bold political pivot, Okowa confirmed talks with ex-Governor James Ibori, indicating that their alignment in the All Progressives Congress (APC) would strengthen efforts to ensure victory for President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Addressing allegations that his defection was a shield against potential corruption probes, Okowa hit back: “No anti-graft agency has approached me.”

Challenging critics who question his political relevance, the former governor dared them to wait for the next elections:

“The last election was shaped by North-South politics. I saw firsthand that many didn’t want another Northern president. For those who doubt my political reach, should wait for the next elections. The last election was based on the North-South politics. When we were campaigning I noticed that people did not like a Northern Presidential candidate

Okowa didn’t hold back on the PDP’s future, lamenting the party’s dwindling influence and lack of direction.

“The APC is working. The PDP is not,” he said bluntly.

Meanwhile, the former senator’s exit adds fresh fire to the already brewing storm within Nigeria’s main opposition party